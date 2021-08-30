The autumn programme of shows at a Lichfield city centre arts venue has been unveiled.

Paulus: Looking For Me Friend

The Hub at St Mary’s will host theatre, music, cabaret and family productions in the coming months.

Creative director Anthony Evans said he was looking forward to seeing audiences back in the venue.

“So much has changed since we last opened the doors to The Hub, but what hasn’t changed one iota is our ambition and vision to provide a vibrant, exciting and creative arts hub that offers a little something for everyone. “We created this season in consultancy with the community during what was an incredibly tough time and so it’s no surprise to see themes of hope, understanding and solidarity running throughout it.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

The season kicks off with Julie Madly Deeply on 19th September, before the songs of Victoria Wood are showcased in Paulus: Looking For Me Friend on 9th October.

Midwinter Moomins

The powerful My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored takes place on 18th November and follows a teenager who is roughly arrested, but his teacher fails to intervene despite seeing the incident.

Shadow puppet production Anytime The Wind Can Change is at The Hub on 20th November, while musical The Good Enough Mum’s Club will be providing laughter and tears on 4th December.

Family show Midwinter Moomins takes place on 12th December.

The full schedule and ticket information is available at www.thehubstmarys.co.uk.