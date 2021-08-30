Shoppers at a Lichfield supermarket have prevented more than 5,500 meals prevented from going to waste in the past year.

The Food Waste Heroes initiative was launched by Tesco and the OLIO app.

It sees unsold food made available for purchase to be distributed amongst the local community.

Figures show that over the past year 5,535 meals were shared via the app.

Tesco’s head of communities, Claire De Silva, said:

“Tesco is committed to tackling food waste and we were confident our partnership with OLIO would help with that, but its impact has exceeded all our expectations. “For our partnership to have diverted more than 5 million surplus meals across the country from going to waste shows the strength of the partnership between our store colleagues and OLIO’s Food Waste Heroes.” Claire De Silva, Tesco

Saasha Celestial-One, co-founder of OLIO, said: