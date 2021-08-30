Christopher Pincher MP, Narinder Sangu and Shenstone Parish Council clerk Shirley O’Mara

The ribbon has been cut on the new Shenstone Post Office.

Christopher Pincher MP joined the owners of the Costcutter convenience store for the official opening.

The previous facility shut two years ago, but Narinder Sungu and his son Manny have since brought the freehold to the shop and Post Office on Main Street.

Despite delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, they have now completed their plan to bring postal services back to Shenstone.

Conservative MP Mr Pincher said:

“I know how much people in Shenstone have really missed having a Post Office in their village. “I want to thank all of the residents who signed my petition to the Post Office and in particular a big thank you to Narinder and Manny Sungu for reopening the shop. “I am delighted to be officially restoring a Post Office at the heart of this community. “The Post Office and shop are both open daily which makes it very convenient for customers to visit.” Christopher Pincher MP

To celebrate the reopening three donations of £200 were given to Shenstone Cares, Friends of Greysbrooke School and St John the Baptist Church Hall, while free food treats were also given out to customers on the first day.

Narinder said: