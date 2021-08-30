Chasetown FC’s unbeaten start to the season continued as they collected three points on the road at Bedworth United.

Action from Bedworth United v Chasetown. Picture: Paul Mullins

The Scholars made the better start, but it took until first half stoppage time to break the deadlock when a Jordan Evans cross from the left found Joey Butlin, who shot early through the legs of Sam Lomax.

Bedworth had a gilt-edged opportunity to level just after the hour. Andy Parsons was adjudged to have conceded a foul just inside the penalty area, but former Scholars man Mitchell Piggon saw his spot kick saved by Curtis Pond.

The hosts paid dearly for that miss as Jack Langston intercepted a clearance on the Chasetown right, before crossing for Liam Kirton to fire home.

The Greenbacks reduced the deficit when a long distance effort caught Pond out of his goal, only to be cleared off the line by Alex Melbourne – but Eesa Sawyers was on hand to drill home the rebound.

The Scholars took the ball into the corner to wind down the clock before sealing the points in the final minutes when Langston threaded a ball through to substitute Ben Lund who fired beyond Lomax for a deserved three points.