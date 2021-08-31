Accapella folk group Broomdasher will mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of writer Edith Holden with a performance in Lichfield.

Broomdasher

They will be in concert at Wade Street Church on 24th September.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“This is a great show to celebrate the work and life of Edith Holden in a show that packs pathos, hilarity, some spine-tingling harmony singing and historical reminiscence and anecdotes from a world that is far removed from life as we know it today. “If you like history, singing, and lively entertainment, this could well be the show for you.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are available via the Lichfield Arts website.