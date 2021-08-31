Accapella folk group Broomdasher will mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of writer Edith Holden with a performance in Lichfield.
They will be in concert at Wade Street Church on 24th September.
A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:
“This is a great show to celebrate the work and life of Edith Holden in a show that packs pathos, hilarity, some spine-tingling harmony singing and historical reminiscence and anecdotes from a world that is far removed from life as we know it today.
“If you like history, singing, and lively entertainment, this could well be the show for you.”Lichfield Arts spokesperson
Tickets are available via the Lichfield Arts website.
Solihull born Edith Holden is author The Country Diary of an Edwardian Lady. The book was a sensation when published in 1977, selling more than seven million copies. Many households will still have something in their house featuring paintings from the book. This show brings the book to life.
