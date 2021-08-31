Councillors are set to make a decision on proposed changes to recycling collections in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The cabinet at Lichfield District Council will vote on the proposals to operate a “dual-stream” model from April 2022 at a meeting on 7th September.

The changes would see households separate out paper and card from blue bin collections – a move the local authority says would ensure less contamination and improved recycling rates.

Staffordshire County Council has agreed to share 50% of the additional costs of the changes, with Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council’s joint waste service footing the rest of the bill.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member recycling, said:

Cllr Ashley Yeates

“Having agreed in principle to move to dual-stream collections, we must now discuss the financial implications. “By just separating out paper and card, less of our recycling will end up being turned away due to contamination, which is really important as we look towards creating a more sustainable service. “If cabinet agrees to the arrangement, we will set up a member task group to help launch the new service. “This will include promoting the changes so local households have all the information they need to recycle more and waste less.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

Joint waste partner Tamworth Borough Council will consider the report on 9th September.