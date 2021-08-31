Councillors are set to make a decision on proposed changes to recycling collections in Lichfield and Burntwood.
The cabinet at Lichfield District Council will vote on the proposals to operate a “dual-stream” model from April 2022 at a meeting on 7th September.
The changes would see households separate out paper and card from blue bin collections – a move the local authority says would ensure less contamination and improved recycling rates.
Staffordshire County Council has agreed to share 50% of the additional costs of the changes, with Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council’s joint waste service footing the rest of the bill.
Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member recycling, said:
“Having agreed in principle to move to dual-stream collections, we must now discuss the financial implications.
“By just separating out paper and card, less of our recycling will end up being turned away due to contamination, which is really important as we look towards creating a more sustainable service.
“If cabinet agrees to the arrangement, we will set up a member task group to help launch the new service.
“This will include promoting the changes so local households have all the information they need to recycle more and waste less.”Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council
Joint waste partner Tamworth Borough Council will consider the report on 9th September.
If this is such a good idea why was it stopped when we did it before ?
I understand the paper and card being separated.Does this then mean then that we are to be given another bin then for paper and card to keep it separate from other re cycled waste?
The area struggles to to get all households to recycle as it is, we are above most local area.
If there was a financial incentive to recycle >50% then most would participate. More restrictions with less incentives will discourage residents.
Do we presume our efforts of recycling to date have been a total waste of time? Washing Jars and Tins and plastic Trays and cutting Card, so that it goes to Landfill. We have separated card/paper before? In green boxes. Most ended up Blowing around in the Streets. We already pay extra for Garden waste. Another Bin? I can see residents just piling it all in together. No incentive offered by local authority.
The more complicated recycling is the more people will chuck stuff in the black bin rather spend time trying to work which recycling bin or bag it should go in. I’ve seen a kerbside recycling system that requires residents to sort recycling in to multiple bin. It’s burdensome and often fails to allow people to recycle as they have more of one type of recycling than fits in the bin for it while their other recycling bins have lots of empty space in. Resources should be out in to improving sorting and processing of the chuck it all in the blue bin system. Centralise the sorting, be it via automation or human power, rather than expecting every resident to do it correctly and lumbering them with more bins.
If we have to separate paper can card the council will provide unambiguous definitions of paper and card, right?
It will never work , people can’t be bothered to recycle now, so what chance have we got by trying to encourage this , another waste of money by the council.
Leave a comment