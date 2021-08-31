A councillor says noise from an event in Lichfield over the Bank Holiday weekend was “unacceptable”.

Crooked House in the Park saw DJs such as Pete Tong and Artful Dodger take to the stage on Sunday (29th August).

But Cllr Christine Rapley, Liberal Democrat representative for Chadsmead at Lichfield City Council, said residents had been “plagued by loud music”.

Cllr Christine Rapley

“Without wishing to be a killjoy, this loud volume of music with excessive bass is not acceptable on a Sunday. “I live some distance from the park but the music was carrying right across the area – it was loud enough to spoil our peace and quiet. “It must have been deafening for residents of Beacon Park Village and anyone living in close proximity to the park. “It would be nice to think that on a fine evening we could sit out in the garden, but there was no escape from this abominable noise, even with the windows firmly closed.” Cllr Christine Rapley, Lichfield City Council

Cllr Rapley said Lichfield District Council should have done more to prevent the noise levels at the event – which ran until 11pm – from disrupting those living in the area.

“The district council might need to fill its coffers by renting out our beautiful park for such events, but there ought to be an obligation on them to monitor the level of sound and potential nuisance. “We pay a lot for council tax here, and our district council officers are not contactable to complain to of a weekend. “A good policy would see the district council monitor the sound levels of every event in Beacon Park with a view to discouraging loud music that must surely only appeal to those who want to switch off their cognitive intelligence.” Cllr Christine Rapley, Lichfield City Council

“We’ve seen lots of positive feedback”

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, said that organisers had taken steps to manage any concerns from local residents.

Angela Lax