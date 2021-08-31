A councillor says noise from an event in Lichfield over the Bank Holiday weekend was “unacceptable”.
Crooked House in the Park saw DJs such as Pete Tong and Artful Dodger take to the stage on Sunday (29th August).
But Cllr Christine Rapley, Liberal Democrat representative for Chadsmead at Lichfield City Council, said residents had been “plagued by loud music”.
“Without wishing to be a killjoy, this loud volume of music with excessive bass is not acceptable on a Sunday.
“I live some distance from the park but the music was carrying right across the area – it was loud enough to spoil our peace and quiet.
“It must have been deafening for residents of Beacon Park Village and anyone living in close proximity to the park.
“It would be nice to think that on a fine evening we could sit out in the garden, but there was no escape from this abominable noise, even with the windows firmly closed.”Cllr Christine Rapley, Lichfield City Council
Cllr Rapley said Lichfield District Council should have done more to prevent the noise levels at the event – which ran until 11pm – from disrupting those living in the area.
“The district council might need to fill its coffers by renting out our beautiful park for such events, but there ought to be an obligation on them to monitor the level of sound and potential nuisance.
“We pay a lot for council tax here, and our district council officers are not contactable to complain to of a weekend.
“A good policy would see the district council monitor the sound levels of every event in Beacon Park with a view to discouraging loud music that must surely only appeal to those who want to switch off their cognitive intelligence.”Cllr Christine Rapley, Lichfield City Council
“We’ve seen lots of positive feedback”
Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, said that organisers had taken steps to manage any concerns from local residents.
“A dance music festival – Crooked House in the Park – was a new event for Beacon Park and we were really impressed by how well run it was.
“In preparation, the organisers sent flyers out to neighbouring properties, which included a phone number for complaints and offered discounted tickets to residents.
“We’ve seen lots of positive feedback, especially from people welcoming a local event that appeals to younger residents.
“However, we did receive a small number of complaints about the noise and as a result we will look again at noise levels in the park for events of this type.
“Our officers can be contacted out of hours by calling 01543 308000 and following the instructions on the recorded message.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council
I wonder if the same people will be moaning about the noise from Proms in the Park soon?
I bet the residents of Andrews House and Beacon Park Village were thrilled to receive an offer of discounted tickets to an electronic dance music festival
How utterly backward and derogatory are these comments? “loud music that must surely only appeal to those who want to switch off their cognitive intelligence”. No wonder the ageing council is so out of touch with the youth. Comments like these burn bridges.
Lichfield needs events like these, it needs to prove it is not just a city that caters to retirees or those with huge amounts of money. We need to show the young that this city has a future, and isn’t constantly looking at the past. I for one was impressed that we managed to get this event, and by all accounts it ran smoothly with no major behavioural issues reported. And before anyone moans, I’m a 42 year old father, not some young raver! I wonder if the same councillor has complained about the noise from other events such as the proms in the park, or the annual fireworks display? I doubt it. Stop looking backwards and start looking to the future! Let’s make Lichfield a vibrant city, not the city of the dead!
One Day Only given up for younger folk to have day of Rave music they enjoy without going into Birmingham. I’m a Breacon Park Resident and we were notified that music would start 11am finishing 11pm. And that is exactly what happened. We might live in an older residents dwelling but most if us have been young once and I for one think it us good seeing our youngster enjoying themselves.
My god some people do moan? Noise at a festival ? there’s a first !!! Next time I’ll send you some ear plugs so the rest of the Lichfield residents can enjoy themselves?
Some people just amaze me they will find anything to complain about specially others enjoying life.
I live within half a mile of the park and we heard nothing.
Congratulations to all who contributed to the excellent events put on in Lichfield. Cllr Rapley, you’re boring. I’m just 70, a metalhead (someone who loves varieties of heavy metal music, as well as vintage electronica and good folky stuff) and think you need to retire from public life if this is all you can contribute.
In response to noise levels ,it was appalling I had to leave my house to get away from constant bang bang.And I live backing onto the park and received nothing no flyer ,unaware of it till the tents appeared if repeated I’m going away ,let me know when .
I thought the event went very well so I’m surprised to see this. I wonder if she will be complaining about Proms in the Park?
I’m absolutely flabbergasted that an Elected Member has made a comment that reads “…must surely only appeal to those who want to switch off their cognitive intelligence”.
Dreadful and unacceptable on A Sunday, Lichfield has rapidly become a disgrace
I contacted Lichfield Live and in doing so I made it clear that my comments about the event were as a resident, not as a councillor. I think I have been misrepresented here. I did not write as a councillor – I emailed as a resident. Now it’s all being blown up into a Liberal Democrat joust with Conservative councillors. I rather wish I had not even raised the issue. Time will tell. Pathetic that one can’t even make comments about booming base music that is being blasted around Lichfield without coming under personal attack by others. Sound pollution is a real issue. It affects others adversely whether people like it or not. There have been many big music festivals in the UK but more often than not they choose a big field where there are few residents nearby. Lichfield DC is not doing a any monitoring of the sound levels or base. And it seems we are expected to just put up with any event in Beacon Park. There is an audience for them all, I admit – but some of them probably don’t want a 12 hour metal rock festival that carries far beyond the tents where it emanates from. I don’t know how many people like or dislike 12 hour music events in Beacon Park – but has anyone living in the surrounding area ever been consulted? Anyone can complain about neighbours who play loud music – but when it’s a public event there is no one to complain to it seems. Next weekend it’s the Ibiza event. I wonder whether LDC will have any monitoring of the decibels or base? My comments here as previously on this issue have absolutely nothing to do with the Liberal Democrats or my role as a LD Councillor. It’s entirely my own viewpoint. I notice that when a councillor deigns to write anything on this very useful forum – there are inevitably cheap political pot-shots.
Well done Lichfield for supporting such an event, we can’t just put on entertainment for the oldies (I’m 64by the way). Long may diversity reign.
with a view to discouraging loud music that must surely only appeal to those who want to switch off their cognitive intelligence.”
This comment is just offensive…Artful Dodger and Pete Tong may not be to your taste but no need to insult those that do enjoy them. We’ve all been stuck indoors for 18 months, is a bit of loud music until 11pm on one occasion is such a problem? Maybe they should play the world’s smallest violin next time instead.
Susan Marchant in case nobody has personally dropped you round a flyer, you should know that it’s the Proms in the Park this weekend, which is likely to be a loud music event so you will undoubtedly want to go away.
Spoiled her peace and quiet. How about all the houses they’re building on every scrap of land and all the noise that’s creating for everyone. Cake. Eat it!
