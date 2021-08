An event focusing on environmental issues is taking place in Lichfield next month.

Ecofest is being held at Lichfield Methodist Church on 18th September as part of the national Great Big Green Week initiative.

It will take place from 10am to 2pm and feature speakers on topics such as fast fashion, home energy, reducing food waste and sustainable living.

There will also be demonstrations, stalls and a repair cafe.

For more details, visit the Transition Lichfield website.