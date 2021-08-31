Lichfield City FC are gearing up for the biggest game in the club’s history this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men will compete in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round on Saturday (4th September).

The game against Nuneaton Borough is being screened live on the BBC website, iPlayer and via the red button.

City saw off Evesham United and Stourport Swifts to reach this stage of the competition and are currently unbeaten so far this season.

The club has also unveiled a range of match day sponsorship and hospitality packaged for the game, ranging from £50 to £500. For more information, visit the Lichfield City FC website.