Andre Rieu

A screening of a concert by the King of Waltz is taking place in Lichfield.

André Rieu’s 2021 summer performance of Together Again will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick on 10th and 11th September.

A spokesperson said:

“The King of the Waltz has handpicked his all time favourite show tunes, operatic arias and dance numbers from stages around the world, featuring many performances never seen before on the big screen.

“André brings together performers from all over the world in one global spectacular to make you smile, sing and dance.”

Tickets are £16.50 and can be booked online.