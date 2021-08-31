A memorial plaque has been added to a bench in Lichfield in honour of the city’s former town crier.

Ken Knowles pictured in 2010

Ken Knowles died last year, with tributes pouring in from around the globe.

Lichfield District Tourism Association has now installed a memorial plaque to a bench at Minster Pool near Speakers’ Corner.

Ken’s partner Marilyn Masters and members of the association committee were present for the unveiling of the plaque.

Ken’s partner Marilyn Masters with members of the Lichfield District Tourism Association at the bench with the new plaque

Sue Khan, chair of the tourism association, said: