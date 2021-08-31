A memorial plaque has been added to a bench in Lichfield in honour of the city’s former town crier.
Ken Knowles died last year, with tributes pouring in from around the globe.
Lichfield District Tourism Association has now installed a memorial plaque to a bench at Minster Pool near Speakers’ Corner.
Ken’s partner Marilyn Masters and members of the association committee were present for the unveiling of the plaque.
Sue Khan, chair of the tourism association, said:
“Ken was an active member of Lichfield District Tourism Association.
“Not only did he carry out his civic duties, but he also covered numerous other events, promoting Lichfield across the world as he travelled to town crier competitions, taking our Heritage Weekend ‘freebies’ to hand out in Australia.”Sue Khan, Lichfield District Tourism Association