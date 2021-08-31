A report has recommended councillors approve plans to demolish an industrial unit in Burntwood to make way for new homes.

The site where seven new homes are being proposed. Picture: Google Streetview

Developers hope to build seven two-bedroom properties on the site at Mount Road.

Burntwood Town Council had raised objections over the potential loss of a business site which would “impact negatively on the local economy”.

Concerns were also raised by Lichfield District Council’s economic development officer about more potential employment land being used for housing.

But a report to the district council’s planning committee has recommended the scheme be given the green light.

“It is noted that objections to the loss of employment land have been raised – concerns relate to the scale of commercial floorspace which would be lost which may be suitable for other businesses seeking such a premises within Burntwood. “In response to this objection, the applicant has confirmed that the current building has been occupied by their company manufacturing stairs for over 25 years. “The current building is in a poor state of repair and it would not be financially viable for the company to repair or replace the existing building. “The applicant has advised that the company would look to relocate to a more modern premises within Burntwood, with the sale of the land supporting the move.” Planning report

A final decision will be made at a meeting of the planning committee on 6th September.