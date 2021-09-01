Witnesses are being sought after fly-tippers left a pile of rubbish dumped on a road in Chorley.

Rubbish dumped on Little Pipe Lane

Lichfield District Council said it was called to deal with the incident on Little Pipe Lane on 27th August.

Rubbish including bin bags, shelving units, a door, stuffed toys and bedding was left on the road.

The local authority said it suspected the waste may have come from a house clearance and is asking anyone who recognises any of the items or who saw it being loaded onto a vehicle to come forward.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for climate change and recycling, said:

“We always look to gather evidence by going through fly-tipped rubbish and if we identify the culprits we will seek to prosecute. “If you have any information, please report it to us as soon as possible to help us with our investigations. “We are also taking this opportunity to remind local residents and businesses that they need to check any contractors they use have a waste carrier’s licence. “The responsibility, or duty of care, is on the person who employs the contractor. This means you could be fined if someone you use to do a house clearance, gardening or building work then goes on to illegally dump any of your waste.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

To report fly-tipping or provide information about the Little Pipe Lane incident, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/report or call 01543 308999.