Chasewater Railway. Picture: Chris Allen

Things will be going bump in the night when Chasewater Railway hosts a Halloween event.

It will take place from 29th to 30th October and see trains and stations given a spooky makeover.

A spokesperson said:

“Take a ghost train into the night followed by a trip through our haunted engine shed – if you dare!” Chasewater Railway spokesperson

Tickets can be booked online.