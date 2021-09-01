Lichfield RUFC will return to competitive action for the first time in 18 months when they take to the field against Sutton Coldfield this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens faithful last saw their men’s first team take to the Cooke Fields pitch in March 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic brought the sport to a halt.

But the live action finally returns on Saturday (4th September) when they entertain their local rivals in the Midlands One West.

The second team are also back in action, with a trip to Bournville awaiting them.