A Burntwood councillor is urging residents across the town to join her in a charity walking challenge.

The Dementia UK initiative asks people to walk a mile every day in September.

Among those taking up the challenge is Cllr Carolyn Gittings, who represents the Chasetown ward at Burntwood Town Council.

She said she hoped the walks would also raise awareness of efforts to make Burntwood a dementia-friendly town.

“Dementia blights the lives of sufferers and their families and we want to do all we can as a town to help them out by making sure we are inclusive as possible. “Caring for a loved one with dementia can be a very lonely job and the message we hope to send out is that there are many people in our community who are willing to offer support and help.” Cllr Carolyn Gittings, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Gittings is also part of a council working group is about to embark on a consultation with dementia sufferers and their carers which will form part of an exhibition to be shown around the town.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of the council, said: