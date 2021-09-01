Liberal Democrat councillors say they “strongly disagree” with one of their colleagues after she criticised a Lichfield music event.

Cllr Christine Rapley said that the noise from Crooked House in Beacon Park was unacceptable.

The representative for Chadsmead ward on Lichfield City Council said the music “must surely only appeal to those who want to switch off their cognitive intelligence” after the appearance by leading DJs at the event.

Despite saying her comments were made on a personal rather than political basis, Liberal Democrats at Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council have moved to distance themselves from Cllr Rapley’s comments.

In a joint statement, Cllr Paul Ray and Cllr Paul McDermott, said:

Cllr Paul Ray and Cllr Paul McDermott

“Cllr Ray has been on a committee at Lichfield District Council that earlier this year reviewed the council’s festival and events policy. One of the points made was that there are not enough events for younger people in our district. “There is so much arranged for the middle aged and older generations – the Lichfield Festival, food festivals, cathedral events etc – and it is so good and important that the council also supports and allows events like the Crooked House event for the younger generations. “The event was also well organised with a swift clear up after the event and professional security. “So I and the Lichfield Lib Dems say well done Lichfield District Council for supporting this event. “We need more balance in Lichfield and a community that works for all generations.” Cllr Paul Ray and Cllr Paul McDermott

“Sound pollution is a real issue”

In a response to the reporting of her comments on Lichfield Live, Cllr Rapley replied to criticism of her views – and said her comments had not been made as a councillor.

Cllr Christine Rapley