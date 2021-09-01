Liberal Democrat councillors say they “strongly disagree” with one of their colleagues after she criticised a Lichfield music event.
Cllr Christine Rapley said that the noise from Crooked House in Beacon Park was unacceptable.
The representative for Chadsmead ward on Lichfield City Council said the music “must surely only appeal to those who want to switch off their cognitive intelligence” after the appearance by leading DJs at the event.
Despite saying her comments were made on a personal rather than political basis, Liberal Democrats at Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council have moved to distance themselves from Cllr Rapley’s comments.
In a joint statement, Cllr Paul Ray and Cllr Paul McDermott, said:
“Cllr Ray has been on a committee at Lichfield District Council that earlier this year reviewed the council’s festival and events policy. One of the points made was that there are not enough events for younger people in our district.
“There is so much arranged for the middle aged and older generations – the Lichfield Festival, food festivals, cathedral events etc – and it is so good and important that the council also supports and allows events like the Crooked House event for the younger generations.
“The event was also well organised with a swift clear up after the event and professional security.
“So I and the Lichfield Lib Dems say well done Lichfield District Council for supporting this event.
“We need more balance in Lichfield and a community that works for all generations.”Cllr Paul Ray and Cllr Paul McDermott
“Sound pollution is a real issue”
In a response to the reporting of her comments on Lichfield Live, Cllr Rapley replied to criticism of her views – and said her comments had not been made as a councillor.
“It is pathetic that one can’t even make comments about booming bass music that is being blasted around Lichfield without coming under personal attack by others.
“Sound pollution is a real issue. It affects others adversely whether people like it or not. There have been many big music festivals in the UK but more often than not they choose a big field where there are few residents nearby.
“Lichfield District Council is not doing any monitoring of the sound levels or bass, and it seems we are expected to just put up with any event in Beacon Park.
“There is an audience for them all, I admit, but some of them probably don’t want a 12 hour festival that carries far beyond the tents where it emanates from.
“My comments on this issue have absolutely nothing to do with the Liberal Democrats or my role as a councillor – it’s entirely my own viewpoint.”Cllr Christine Rapley
