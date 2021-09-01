The Lichfield Garrick has unveiled a new season of shows, events, film screenings and attractions.

The Lichfield Garrick

Famous faces such as Gardener’s World presenter Adam Frost, cricket legend Sir Georgrrey Boycott and ghost hunter Richard Felix will be visiting the city in the coming months.

There will also be comedy from Fascinating Aida, the Dad’s Army Radio Show and Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens as Eric and Ernie.

Quill

Music fans will be able to enjoy Quill, The Fizz and The Drifters.

The Garrick is also resuming cinema screenings with the likes of Jungle Cruise and Northern Ballet’s Dangerous Liaisons, while an escape room attraction has also been added.

Panto season will resume with the All New Adventures of Peter Pan arriving in the city at the end of the year, and families will be able to enjoy festive show The Mince Pie Mice.

A spokesperson said:

“The impact that Covid-19 has had on our industry nationwide has been devastating and to finally open at full capacity is a lifeline for us as a venue.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The full programme and ticket information is available at www.lichfieldgarrick.com.