Parents of children returning to school are being asked to “take sensible precautions” to reduce the risks of Covid-19.
Rule changes mean pupils no longer need to self-isolate if they are a contact of a confirmed coronavirus case unless they show symptoms or test positive themselves.
Face coverings are also no longer necessary in school settings and class and year bubbles have also ceased.
Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said that while some measures had been removed, pupils and parents could continue to take steps such as testing twice a week.
“The past 18 months have been tough for schools and pupils, and we hope to return to some sort of normality over the next school year.
“However, we must remember that Covid is still with us, and we must be vigilant and take sensible steps to keep levels low in our schools.
“This means parents continuing to do everything they can to stop the spread, including testing children twice a week and encouraging them to get vaccinated when they are eligible.
“Hopefully the changes to some of the rules will mean pupils spend more time learning in school.
“But it is still important that parents and the pupils themselves take the sensible precautions they can to help stop the spread.”Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council