Parents of children returning to school are being asked to “take sensible precautions” to reduce the risks of Covid-19.

Rule changes mean pupils no longer need to self-isolate if they are a contact of a confirmed coronavirus case unless they show symptoms or test positive themselves.

Face coverings are also no longer necessary in school settings and class and year bubbles have also ceased.

Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said that while some measures had been removed, pupils and parents could continue to take steps such as testing twice a week.