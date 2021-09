Lichfield City Station

Trains have been prevented from stopping at Lichfield City station due to a “police incident”.

West Midlands Railway said cross city line services had been impacted this evening (1st September).

A spokesperson for the train operator said:

“Because of the police dealing with an incident near the railway at Lichfield City all lines will be blocked.” West Midlands Railway spokesperson

Services are expected to be disrupted until 10.30pm. Police have yet to confirm the nature of the incident.