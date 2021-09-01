Owners of properties that have been flooded in Lichfield and Burntwood could be entitled to a grant to prevent it from happening again.

An extension to a national scheme has allowed Lichfield District Council to offer any homes or businesses that flooded in February 2020 a grant of up to £5,000.

Councillor Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, procurement and revenues and benefits, said:

Cllr Rob Strachan

“We know how heart-breaking it is to have your home or businesses flooded, and we want to help make sure local properties are able to withstand possible future flooding events. “This is why we’re inviting anyone who owns a property in the district that flooded in February 2020 to apply for funding to install measures to help make sure it doesn’t happen again.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

To be eligible for a grant, an independent surveyor will need to assess the property to advise on the best way to make it more resilient to future flooding, such as putting in special doors and raising electrics from ground level.

The funding can only be spent on flooding mitigation measures and cannot be used for repairs.

For more details and how to apply for a property flood resilience grant, go to www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/floodrelief.