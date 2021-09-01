The less glamorous side of football will be put under the microscope at an event in Lichfield.

Sports journalist Phil Cartwright will be joined by designer Wayne Trevor Townsend for the talk as part of the Lichfield Literature Festival.

Red Mist by Phil Cartwright

They will discuss Phil’s book, Red Mist, when the event takes place on 11th September at Wade Street Church.

A spokesperson said:

“They discuss everything from Zinedine Zidane’s infamous headbutt to Eric Cantona’s king-fu kick, and hear about iconic game-changing moments that broke the hearts of nations and spawned instant legacies. “It’s a must for sports fans of all ages.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £10 adults and £5 under 18s. To book, visit the Lichfield Literature Festival website.