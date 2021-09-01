A domestic abuse charity has been boosted by a £1,000 donation after receiving votes from residents in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The funding cheque being handed over to Pathway Project

Pathway Project was awarded the money from Taylor Wimpey’s Community Chest competition.

The charity offers supports to adults and children who are experiencing or have have affected by domestic abuse.

Hayley Cliff, CEO at Pathway Project, said:

“We are over the moon to have received such a generous donation from Taylor Wimpey, and it’s particularly special that the local community put forward the Pathway Project as deserving of funds. “The pandemic has tragically led to an increase in cases of domestic abuse, and it is, therefore, more important than ever that we have the resources to offer support to those in need. “We rely solely on the generosity of others in order to be able to carry out our work and we are incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey and the support they have provided.” Hayley Cliff, Pathway Project

Angie Prince, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said: