Lichfield City FC have confirmed admission prices for their FA Cup tie this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men take on Nuneaton Borough in their First Qualifying Round clash on Saturday (4th September).

The game is being screened live on BBC via the iPlayer, red button and website.

But for fans attending in person, admission will be £8 adults, £4 concessions and £2 for under 16s. Cash only is accepted at the turnstile.

The game kicks off at 3.30pm and fans are being asked to arrive early to avoid queues.