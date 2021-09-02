Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

A consultation has been launched on plans to build a new leisure centre at a park in Lichfield.

Stychbrook Park has been earmarked for the long term replacement for the Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

Lichfield District Council identified the site for the new leisure centre after analysing it along with seven other locations owned by the local authority.

A six-week consultation will now take place for people to give their views.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects, said:

A plan of the new leisure centre layout at Stychbrook Park

“We know there is a great deal of support for the construction of a new leisure centre to replace Friary Grange but are equally aware that some people have concerns about choosing a park as the location as it will take away some of the existing green space. “Because we are changing the use of some of the park from open space to a leisure centre we need to give residents the opportunity to put forward their own views on this change of use. “As part of the consultation process we will also be conducting a review of open space in the area surrounding Stychbrook Park to help assess the impact of taking up a part of park for the leisure centre. “From the investigations we’ve already completed, we believe that Stychbrook Park could be a suitable site. “All of this information and what we collect from this consultation will be used to help us make a final decision on whether we make Stychbrook Park a definite choice rather than a preferred one, and start drawing up designs for the leisure centre building.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The proposed new leisure centre is intended to feature a 25 metre swimming pool with a movable floorer lessons, a fitness suite and three group exercise studios and multi-function rooms.

The plans also include a 3G artificial pitch.

Comments on the proposals can be emailed to lichfieldleisuredevelopment@lichfielddc.gov.uk or sent in writing to Lichfield Leisure Development Team, Lichfield District Council, District Council House, Frog Lane, Lichfield WS13 6YY.

The closing date for the consultation is 15th October.