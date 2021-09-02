Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Mball93

Topics such as exploitation and human trafficking will be up for discussion at an event in Lichfield.

The Mothers’ Union and Transforming Communities Together will host Let’s Talk for those aged 10 and above at 10am on 18th September.

A spokesperson said it was important that the issues were discussed across different generations:

“This event focuses on how to stay safe and protect our children from the evils of criminal exploitation, human trafficking and modern slavery. “There is power in multiple generations coming together to explore this growing issue that threatens all ages. “We’ll be sensitively discussing how we might work together to keep our children safe, valuing the input of the children themselves.” Let’s Talk spokesperson

More details about the event are available online.