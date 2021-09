The sounds of Bon Jovi will be served up when a tribute show comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Bon Jovi Experience

The city venue will host The Bon Jovi Experience on 16th September.

A spokesperson said:

“As the only Bon Jovi tribute band in the world to have performed live with Jon Bon Jovi, don’t miss this outstanding tribute, fronted by a lead singer so familiar you won’t believe he’s not the real deal.”

Tickets are £24.50 and can be booked online.