Lichfield’s MP has backed calls for a ban on the import of all furs – saying it is “effectively outsourcing animal cruelty”.
Michael Fabricant has joined other MPs across the political spectrum to write to George Eustace, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, on the issue.
The Conservative MP said:
“Despite banning fur farming back in 2000, the UK currently allows imports of tens of millions of pounds of animal fur each year.
“By continuing to allow the sale of fur, we are effectively outsourcing animal cruelty.
“The Humane Society International/UK, which leads the Fur Free Britain campaign, has documented the terrible conditions under which animals such as this are kept.
“It is clear that there is no such thing as humane fur farming.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said Brexit meant steps could now be taken to tackle the issue.
“Previously, it has been impossible to ban fur imports as a member of the EU.
“But now we have left, the Government is free to extend the existing fur trade bans for cat, dog and seal fur to all animals, and eliminate illogical protections for some species above others.
“A fur ban would enjoy widespread public support.
“With the vast majority of UK high street stores now fur-free, a ban would have limited impact on businesses, and a proper and reasonable phase-out period would ensure that the few businesses still centered on fur could transition to alternative materials.
“In June this year, Israel became the first country in the world to ban the sale of fur – we should get on with it too.”Michael Fabricant MP
Nice to see the Conservatives copying Labour party Policy.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/newsbeat-44360866#:~:text=While%20there%20are%20current%20EU%20regulations%20which%20ban,importation%20of%20all%20animal%20fur%20from%20these%20countries.
Leave a comment