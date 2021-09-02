Michael Fabricant

Lichfield’s MP has backed calls for a ban on the import of all furs – saying it is “effectively outsourcing animal cruelty”.

Michael Fabricant has joined other MPs across the political spectrum to write to George Eustace, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, on the issue.

The Conservative MP said:

“Despite banning fur farming back in 2000, the UK currently allows imports of tens of millions of pounds of animal fur each year. “By continuing to allow the sale of fur, we are effectively outsourcing animal cruelty. “The Humane Society International/UK, which leads the Fur Free Britain campaign, has documented the terrible conditions under which animals such as this are kept. “It is clear that there is no such thing as humane fur farming.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said Brexit meant steps could now be taken to tackle the issue.