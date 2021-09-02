Lichfield City Station

Police say a man has been treated in hospital after a stabbing at a Lichfield station.

The incident happened at 9.15pm last night (1st September) and saw all services halted to Lichfield City station.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said:

“A young man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life-changing. “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.” British Transport Police spokesperson

Witnesses are asked to contact police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting incident 534 of 1st September.