An artist’s impression of the new memorial. Picture: Chase Arts for Public Spaces

A memorial to miners is set to be dedicated in a service at the National Memorial Arboretum.

It has been created after a fundraising campaign by Chase Arts for Public Spaces and features a bronze frieze depicting the history of mining and the contribution of those who worked underground during both wars.

A spokesperson said:

“Research shows that 45 miners were awarded the Victoria Cross following the Great War, while two who served in the Second World War were awarded this honour.” Chase Arts for Public Spaces spokesperson

The fundraising campaign for the memorial was launched in 2020 with the backing of the National Union of Mineworkers and was described as a “fitting legacy to the miners”.

It will be officially dedicated at a ceremony at 11.30am tomorrow (3rd September).