Groups in Lichfield and Burntwood have been boosted by funding from a retailer.

Central England Co-op’s community dividend fund has distributed £30,000 to 35 organisations across its business area.

They include:

Lichfield Talking News for the Blind – £1,000 to help pay for specialist equipment such as alarms to keep visually impaired people safe in their homes

Curborough Community Centre Gardening Club – £350 for supplies to encourage people to garden together to improve the environment

Chasetown FC under 14s – £750 to help pay for a set of new team kits

Cathy Wood, from Curborough Community Centre Gardening Club, said:

“We are thrilled to be awarded a grant. “It will enable us to replace our old mower and will save us significant time and energy which we can devote to maintaining the plot, preparing for autumn and winter, and planning for next year. “We also plan to buy seed so that we can continue developing our wildflower project to encourage pollinators for our fruit and vegetable crops.” Cathy Wood, Curborough Community Centre Gardening Club

Jim Watts, society secretary at Central England Co-op, said:

“Community dividend fund grants showcase how by being a member and shopping at your local Central England Co-op store allows us as a society to continue to invest and fund vital projects in the area – especially during uncertain times like these. “Our relaunched fund aligns with our new society purpose to create a sustainable society for all and we are delighted to share these funds with these amazing groups and cannot wait to see how they use it to benefit their local community.” Jim Watts, Central England Co-op

For more details about the fund, visit the Central England Co-op website.