The Flaming Lips

The line up for a music festival near Lichfield has been unveiled.

Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering at the Catton Estate will take place from 26th to 29th May.

Organisers have confirmed the event will be headlined by Placebo, Patti Smith and The Flaming Lips.

Other acts appearing will include The Mission, Amy McDonald, The Selecter, Wilco Johnson, The Neville Staples Band, Lauren Hibberd, Misty in Roots and Dub Pistols.

A spokesperson said:

“With many more acts still to be announced as well as the awesome family and kids activities, comedy line-up and much, much more, Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering 2022 is unmissable.” Bearded Theory spokesperson

Tickets will be on sale from 9am 11th September at gigantic.com/bearded-theory-tickets.