A Sunday bus service connecting Lichfield and Burntwood with Walsall and Brownhills has been reinstated.

Bus stop

Staffordshire County Council said talks with National Express West Midlands had taken place and that the route would return thanks to funding from the Department for Transport.

The service will provide hourly services starting from Sunday (5th September).

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is great news for bus users in Lichfield and the surrounding areas and will help keep our smaller towns and villages connected. “We’ve worked closely with National Express West Midlands and using funding from the Department for Transport we’re able to support the service for two years. “I would encourage people to make use of the service to help ensure it remains viable. “Although the county council doesn’t offer bus services directly, we continue to work closely with bus companies and other partners to provide supported services that complement the commercially provided network, which are especially important for our more rural areas.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Further details and timetables for the service can be found at www.nxbus.co.uk