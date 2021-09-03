The true story of a holiday resort created by the Israeli secret service as a front for a mission will be discussed at a Lichfield Literature Festival event.

Red Sea Spies

Author Raffi Berg will give a talk on his book, Red Sea Spies, on 12th September.

It was written in collaboration with some of the Mossad members involved in the elaborate operation.

A spokesperson said:

“In the early 1980s on a remote part of the Sudanese coast, a new luxury holiday resort opened for business. Catering for divers, it attracted guests from around the world. “Little did the holidaymakers know that the staff were undercover spies, working for Mossad – the Israeli secret service. “Providing a front for covert night-time activities, the holiday village allowed the agents to carry out an operation unlike any seen before. “What began with one cryptic message pleading for help, turned into the secret evacuation of thousands of Ethiopian Jews who had been languishing in refugee camps, and the spiriting of them to Israel.”

The talk takes place on 12th September at The Hub at St Mary’s. Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.