Carbon emissions at Staffordshire County Council have been reduced by a quarter, it has a report has revealed.

The authority released its Climate Change Annual report which outlined steps it would take to help cut emissions.

The document highlights a 25% reduction over the first year, with the county council saying it had been mainly achieved by switching to renewable energy sources for its buildings, schools, street lights and traffic lights.

Cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, Cllr Simon Tagg, said:

“The county council can be proud of the significant positive steps made last year that are highlighted in the annual report – they have set us in the right direction to achieve our net zero target. “This is our first report since declaring the emergency and it allows us to share our achievements and our plans for the future. “We still have a lot more to do and many challenges to overcome if we are to achieve our target, although I am confident the work over the last year has set a strong foundation for our net zero journey.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

The council also published its draft Climate Change Action Plan, which will be reviewed by the corporate overview and scrutiny committee prior to sign off by Cabinet in October 2021.

It outlines how the council aims to continue to make progress towards the nationally set net zero target of 2050.

Amongst the changes within the proposed action plan are to increase electric vehicle charging points across the county, improve the energy efficiency of all council owned buildings, to look into carbon offsetting options for areas such as disposal of household waste, which are going to be impossible to eliminate.