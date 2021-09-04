Paw Patrol: The Movie

Favourite characters from Paw Patrol will be on the big screen when a new movie is shown in Lichfield later this month.

The Garrick will show the first animated film featuring the popular pups on 18th September.

A spokesperson said:

“When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favourite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. “While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. “Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £10 adults and £8 for under 16s. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.