The organisers of a music event in Lichfield say they are conducting a review after complaints from visitors about lengthy queues.

The Ibiza Proms in Beacon Park took place on Friday (3rd September).

It featured music from a live orchestra and also promised street food and bars.

But after ticket holders were told they could not take their own drinks into the event, many took to social media to complain about queues of over two hours to get a drink.

In a statement organisers said they were working to understand why the event had “fallen wide of the mark”.

“While we recognise there were problems in the delivery of the Ibiza Proms, we would hope that people allow us a couple of days to sit down with all of the relevant teams and contractors to establish and complete a thorough review of the event. “From this we will then release a complete statement and also next steps for our patrons. “Everything we have tried to do in Lichfield is to put smiles on faces – this has fallen wide of the mark and we now need to reflect, review and then react in the right way so that we have a way forward and that new events are able to take place for all to enjoy.”

Almost 350 people have signed a petition calling for refunds for ticket holders after many said they had left early after being unable to access food or drink.

One ticket holder told Lichfield Live:

“With the rule of only water being allowed onsite, several hundred people spent more than two hours queuing for a drink due to the shocking organisation. “Several of the bars also ran out of drinks so they clearly weren’t equipped for the amount of people that all had to pre-purchase tickets for the event. “The food – which we pre-paid and ordered for our table – also didn’t materialise. “The people behind this event should never be allowed to organise anything on this scale in Lichfield ever again.”

The organisers say they will make a full statement tomorrow (5th September) after they have completed their review.