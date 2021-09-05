Singers and dancers are being sought for a show being staged at the Lichfield Garrick next year.

A previous Brownhills Musical Theatre Company production

Brownhills Musical Theatre Company will perform Kinky Boots in Lichfield in May 2022.

They are now on the lookout for actors who can sing and dance to join the cast.

Auditions will start next month, with full rehearsals due to start in November.

A spokesperson said:

“If you are a high kicking, high singing dancer and love performing in thigh high boots and

clinging costumes, then you will have a ball.” Brownhills Musical Theatre Company spokesperson

For more details on audition dates email BMTC.KinkyBoots@gmail.com.