A West Midlands Railway train

Train passengers in Lichfield are being invited to have their say on local services.

West Midlands Railway is looking for people to join a customer panel to offer feedback on everything from timetables to stations.

Passengers do not have to be regular train travellers to take part.

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway’s customer experience director, said:

“With thousands of people starting to travel by train again for work and for leisure, now is the perfect time to join our popular customer panel. “As we emerge from the pandemic it is more important than ever that we listen to our passengers as we work out what people want from their service post-Covid.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

Passengers who join the panel will be given the opportunity to take part in online surveys and focus groups which will help shape decisions about how the railway is run.

For more information on how to join click here.