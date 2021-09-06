Chasetown FC have been handed an away draw in the next stage of the FA Cup.

The Scholars will take on either Hinckley Leicester Road or Hanley Town – who will play their replay tomorrow (7th September) in the second qualifying round.

The two potential opponents play their football in the United Counties League Souther Premier and the Midland Football League Premier Division respectively.

Chasetown booked their slot in this stage of the competition with a win over Barwell at the weekend.

The tie second qualifying round tie will take place on the weekend of 18th September.