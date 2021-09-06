Council chiefs have hailed “a fantastic evening” as thousands enjoyed the return of the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

The Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park

The event took place on Saturday (4th September) and featured music from Eureka Jazz and The British Police Symphony Orchestra.

The night was wrapped up with a fireworks finale watched by around 9,000 people in the park.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for parks and leisure, said:

“It was such a fantastic evening and wonderful to be outside with so many members of our community, celebrating together. “It was a joy to see everyone having a great time, waving their flags and lighty uppy things, enjoying the music and the atmosphere. “Thank you to all the team who worked so hard over the year to organise Lichfield Proms, to all the sponsors who help support this spectacular event, and to the brilliant musicians for entertaining us. “We must also thank our volunteers who helped us on the night and with the clean-up.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council