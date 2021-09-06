Model railway enthusiasts will be able to see live displays at a free event in Burntwood.

Model trains. Picture: Barrett Steam Models

Chasewater Railway will host the Barrett Steam Models 40th anniversary showcase on 11th and 12th September.

A spokesperson said:

“We are inviting everyone to attend our birthday meet at Chasewater Railway. “Even if you don’t own a Barrett loco we would still love to see everybody again.” Barrett Steam Models spokesperson

The event takes place from 10.30am to 4.30pm on both days.

For more details visit the Barrett Steam Models Facebook page.