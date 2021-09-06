A series of lectures hosted by a Lichfield museum will lift the lid on the life of a renowned naturalist and botanist.

Sir Joseph Banks

Erasmus Darwin House and the Sir Joseph Banks Society will run four lectures over four days next month:

7.30pm on 11th October – The China World of Joseph Banks

7.30pm on 12th October – Sir Joseph Banks and His Medical World

7.30pm on 13th October – Remembering Sir Joseph in the 21st Century

7.30pn on 14th October – Agrarian to Industrialist

Tickets for each lecture are £6 each or £20 for the series and can be booked online.