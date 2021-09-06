The organisers of a music event in Lichfield hit by numerous complaints over long queues say those with “a genuine claim” for a refund will be able to get one.

The Lichfield Ibiza Proms in Beacon Park featured a live orchestra when it took place on Friday (3rd September).

But social media saw complaints about queues of more than two hours to get a drink.

Organisers Cocker Hoop Creative said:

“We would ask ticket holders that have a genuine claim for a refund to contact us with their ticket details and reasons for a refund, and we will process these on an individual basis. “The reason for using the term genuine is that over the last few days we have identified that a large number of people who didn’t attend or book tickets to attend the event have commented. “As such, we need to make sure we look after our customers, and not people who are using this as an opportunity to vent their anger. “We will also be offering all our customers who were disappointed by the event a discount on tickets for next year’s event, which will be simpler in design and execution, but no less impactful in regards to music and production.” Cocker Hoop Creative spokesperson

The company also sought to clarify why visitors experienced lengthy wait times for food and drink.

They revealed that supply issues caused by Brexit had contributed to the challenges facing companies expected to be at the event.

“The main issue raised by patrons was the queue lengths for bar service and street food. “When our original brewery supplier pulled out seven weeks ago, we immediately identified a new supplier and they committed to providing six large bar units, each with 14 dispenser taps delivering several different styles of beer, with six staff on each unit to serve patrons. In total we should have had 84 dispenser taps and bar meterage for other products to be served. “In the run up this was continually checked as being available for us. But on the set up on Thursday afternoon, our new supplier arrived with six small gazebos, each with only four dispensing taps offering just one beer – a far cry from what we had been promised. “This meant we only had 24 taps – 60 less than we had been promised – with smaller gazebos, half the amount of serving staff and less choice for customers. “Ultimately this meant the supply of drinks was well below what we had promised and queue times were unacceptable, and we are very sorry for this. “We have been told by our supplier that the reduction in numbers of dispense taps and beers was a result of the Brexit logistics issue that is currently affecting businesses across the UK. “We have also been told that the reduction in staff was as a result of Covid, which is again an issue affecting the hospitality and event industry sector nationwide as we continue to see in the media. “We have discussed our frustration with our supplier on the clear break in our service level agreement, but as we were given no prior warning it was not possible to rectify the issue on the day of the event.” Cocker Hoop Creative spokesperson

“This was not for financial benefit”

The stage being set up for the Lichfield Ibiza Proms

Questions were also raised over why restrictions on drinks being taken in from outside were not lifted when issues with supplies became clear.

But the company said restrictions meant they were unable to take such a step.

“People have also questioned why the council allows patrons to bring drinks to Proms in the Park, which is a similar event. We can categorically state this was not for financial benefit – it was due to the stipulations in our premises licence issued by Lichfield District Council. “Our licence requirements differ from Proms in the Park because our event was held in a fenced off area and the licence conditions stated that no alcohol could be bought in or out to avoid health and safety accidents and security incidents. “If we had not adhered to this, we could not have hosted the event and would have been in breach of our premises licence. “As part of our ongoing discussions with the council, we will see if this can be handled differently in the future.” Cocker Hoop Creative spokesperson

Cocker Hoop Creative bosses also said they recognised that some of the security services on the night also “should have been vastly better”.

“Some of the complaints we have received include the attitude and language of the security guards, people climbing fences to gain access, ticket holders not being allowed re-entry after leaving the site and several serious reports of guards taking money to allow patrons access to different elements of the festival they had not booked or paid for. “The guards that were found to have carried out the latter have been removed from employment with immediate effect and we are in ongoing discussions with the security company about these serious concerns. “With regards to our VIP area, we know that the delivery of the activity fell short of what we had envisaged and planned. Some of this was due to people without tickets gaining access to the area. “We will review all complaints about this on an individual basis and would encourage VIP ticket holders to contact us if they have ongoing concerns. “With regards to the Balearic food areas, even though we stationed guards on the entry points, we understand people climbed over fences and gained unauthorised entry, which put strain on the catering team and available resources. “Our seating plans for this area were also not adhered to, so it proved difficult to monitor and police.” Cocker Hoop Creative spokesperson

Ticket holders are advised to contact admin@cockercreative.com for details about refunds or to raise any other concerns.

The company said they hoped to get the chance to deliver an improved event next year.

“Right from the start of this event, all we wanted to do was to put on a new exciting event for Lichfield after 18 months of the pandemic. “While we are so very sorry that we fell short of delivering all we had promised, we truly hope you allow us to come back and do better next time.” Cocker Hoop Creative spokesperson

The full statement is available to view online.