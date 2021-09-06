People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged not to enjoy the warm weather by swimming in open water.

Chasewater

Temperatures are expected to soar over the next few days as a warm weather front arrives across the UK.

But Cllr Victoria Wilson, from Staffordshire County Council, said that the risks of taking a dip should not be underestimated, with locations such as Chasewater featuring a sharp slope and a strong undercurrent.