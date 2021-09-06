People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged not to enjoy the warm weather by swimming in open water.
Temperatures are expected to soar over the next few days as a warm weather front arrives across the UK.
But Cllr Victoria Wilson, from Staffordshire County Council, said that the risks of taking a dip should not be underestimated, with locations such as Chasewater featuring a sharp slope and a strong undercurrent.
“It’s great to have another spell of warmer weather but I want to remind people about the dangers of swimming in unsupervised waters.
“I do understand people wanting to cool off by going for a swim but plunging into open water is completely different to swimming in a safe, controlled pool.
“Unfortunately we hear far too often about people getting into difficulties swimming in reservoirs, lakes and quarries.
“Our message is very much enjoy being near the water and the supervised activities on offer when it comes to places such as Chasewater reservoir, but when it comes to swimming be safe and go to public, supervised pools.”Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council