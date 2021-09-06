A report has recommended plans for a new bungalow to be built on land behind houses in Burntwood are approved.

Developers want to erect the new property at the rear of 79 Ironstone Road.

Objections had been raised by Burntwood Town Council over issues such as the loss of privacy in rear gardens and access concerns.

But a report to a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee tonight (6th September) has recommended the scheme be given the go ahead.

“There are examples currently present of back land garden development on other sites off Ironstone Road within the nearby vicinity of the application site, therefore this form of development would not be out of character within this locality. “The scale and design of the proposed detached bungalow is considered to be acceptable in relation to the size of the plot, the surrounding neighbouring residential properties, and architectural style of the surrounding wider locality. “It is acknowledged that access concerns and associated highways implications have been raised by Burntwood Town Council and local residents. However, following the receipt of comments from the highways authority it is considered that the proposal would not be unacceptable on highways related grounds.” Planning report

Full details of the proposal are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

The planning meeting will take place at 6pm this evening.