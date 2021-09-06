A funding gap of £6.65million for a new leisure in Lichfield is a “substantial challenge”, a report has said.

Lichfield District Council is proposing to build the new facility on land at Stychbrook Park to replace the current Friary Grange Leisure Centre – with the local authority committing £5million to the project.

The proposed layout of the new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park

A consultation has been launched on the scheme, but a report from Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects, has revealed that there is still a significant funding gap to bridge before the construction can progress.

And she explained that the proposals were already being adapted due to financial constraints, with an £11.65million proposal now being put forward rather than the potential £17million bill that was drawn up originally.

“It has always been intended that external funding will contribute towards the capital costs of a new leisure centre. “There are a range of of external funding prospects being explored. However, even assuming a positive approach from all funders, assembling external funding sufficient to close a funding gap of up to £12million is considered unrealistic. “It is therefore proposed to progress a more compact facility design as outlined in the section below at an estimated capital cost of £11.65million. “On the basis that a 25 metre swimming pool is the anchor facility, the centre mix is considered the minimum viable option. “The £6.65million capital funding gap remains a substantial challenge and presents the principal risk to the project.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Little’s report will be heard at a cabinet meeting tomorrow (7th September).

It reveals that the proposed leisure centre will have a six lane swimming pool, 100 station fitness suite and three multi-function rooms, as well as an outdoor 3G football pitch.

“Long-term revenue sustainability”

Cllr Liz Little

“This outline configuration reflects the optimal facility mix to encourage mass participation and to have the greatest impact on physical activity at a population level. “By providing facilities at scale for swimming, fitness and football, the centre will be able to deliver high levels of usage and deliver the activities that research indicates Lichfield residents are most likely to participate in. “A fundamental priority is the long-term revenue sustainability of the proposed facility. This configuration and facility mix will optimise the revenue performance of the centre, with the pool, fitness and football facilities presenting high throughput and high revenue potential. “It is important to stress this is not necessarily the final centre configuration, facility mix or site layout. It is, however, critical at this stage to start to identify the priority facilities and the scale at which we intend to build. “By agreeing an outline facility mix, feasibility work can be further developed and meaningful discussions progressed with potential funding partners.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The report also admits that the new leisure centre will not deliver all of the facilities required to meet the needs of the city until 2040.

Research said the area would also require courts for indoor sports such as badminton and squash and a teaching pool.

But the report said delivering the full range of required facilities would take the bill for a leisure centre to between £15million and £17million – above the £11.65million currently being put forward.