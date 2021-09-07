Guinness World Records 2022

The editor of the Guinness World Records 2022 will give a talk at the Lichfield Literature Festival this weekend.

Craig Gendlay will be at The Hub at St Mary’s at 9.45am on Saturday (11th September).

A spokesperson said:

“Undoubtedly the most popular children’s non-fiction book of all time, Guinness World Records never fails to fascinate readers worldwide.

“Join Craig as he introduces us to some real life record breakers and get a sense of how big some of the biggest record holders such as the tallest man, the largest space station and even the largest pizza really are.” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.