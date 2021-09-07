A residents’ group says they fear “Friarsgate is about to repeat itself” after a report admitted concerns remained about securing funding for a new leisure centre in Lichfield.

Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will discuss the latest on the proposed facility at Stychbrook Park at a meeting this evening (7th September).

Plans have already been scaled back in a bid to keep costs down, but a report said that a bridge still needed to be made between the local authority’s £5million investment in the project and the anticipated £11.65million cost.

A study had revealed the leisure facilities likely to be needed for the area by 2040 – but the report by Cllr Liz Little,cabinet member responsible for major projects, revealed that some elements would not feature due to concerns over costs.

A spokesperson for Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association said they feared the council could end up repeating mistakes of the past.

“It looks like Friarsgate is about to repeat itself with the wrong development in the wrong place at the wrong time. “Will Lichfield District Council ever listen and learn? “Sadly, the business case looks fragile, struggling to raise the money points to investors not prepared to back it.” Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association spokesperson

Cllr Liz Little

Cllr Little said in her report that the council was hopeful of securing the finance for the new leisure centre – but added it was a “substantial challenge”.

“It has always been intended that external funding will contribute towards the capital costs of a new leisure centre. “There are a range of external funding prospects being explored.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

A consultation has been launched on the plans to build the replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at Stychbrook Park.

If the scheme goes ahead it will feature a 25 metre swimming pool, fitness suite, multi-purpose studio spaces and an outdoor 3G football pitch.