A residents’ group says they fear “Friarsgate is about to repeat itself” after a report admitted concerns remained about securing funding for a new leisure centre in Lichfield.
Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will discuss the latest on the proposed facility at Stychbrook Park at a meeting this evening (7th September).
Plans have already been scaled back in a bid to keep costs down, but a report said that a bridge still needed to be made between the local authority’s £5million investment in the project and the anticipated £11.65million cost.
A study had revealed the leisure facilities likely to be needed for the area by 2040 – but the report by Cllr Liz Little,cabinet member responsible for major projects, revealed that some elements would not feature due to concerns over costs.
A spokesperson for Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association said they feared the council could end up repeating mistakes of the past.
“It looks like Friarsgate is about to repeat itself with the wrong development in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“Will Lichfield District Council ever listen and learn?
“Sadly, the business case looks fragile, struggling to raise the money points to investors not prepared to back it.”Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association spokesperson
Cllr Little said in her report that the council was hopeful of securing the finance for the new leisure centre – but added it was a “substantial challenge”.
“It has always been intended that external funding will contribute towards the capital costs of a new leisure centre.
“There are a range of external funding prospects being explored.”Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council
A consultation has been launched on the plans to build the replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at Stychbrook Park.
If the scheme goes ahead it will feature a 25 metre swimming pool, fitness suite, multi-purpose studio spaces and an outdoor 3G football pitch.
Don’t hold your breath. This is going to be another ‘Frairsgate’ debacle.
I rest my case- see an earlier item.
So don’t you see the long ball game?
Act 1 – LDC wants to close Friary Grange, voters want to see it stay open and organise big protests. Cabinet play act at the Garrick and promise a replacement, voters now happy.
Act 2 – LDC finds a piece of land where they know it won’t be a popular decision to site leisure facilities, somewhere where the existing sports field has drawn complaints about Sunday morning football for years. Also reduce the scale of the facilities making it little more than a community centre with a pool. Put this out to consultation, sit back and wait
Act 3 – locals don’t like the site, LDC drop plans for facility, sit back wait, and get re-elected… no pool, no change
Come on Lichfield, wake up to this lot !
Your post makes a lot of sense, but doesn’t LDC want the best for this area? What would its interest be in making this area worse? Is it really all just about money?
Leave a comment