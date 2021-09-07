Comedian Jasper Carrott and music star Bev Bevan have confirmed their new tour will be stopping off in Lichfield next year.

Bev Bevan and Jasper Carrott. Picture: Tony Collins

Stand Up and Rock will be at the Lichfield Garrick from 27th to 30th April 2022.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday (10th September).

Jasper said:

“It’s exciting to be back out performing, but there’s also the trepidation of not having worked for that long. “While you know the routines, it’s about all the little bits that enhance it as you go along, the little remarks that pop into your head. “But I do it purely for the enjoyment. Adrenalin is one hell of a drug and it’s very difficult to come off it. “One of the joys is getting back to the basic roots of stand-up comedy, eyeball to eyeball with the audience.” Jasper Carrott

Bev said he was looking forward to performing in front of audiences again.

“Once you get on stage and get that crowd reaction, it’s fantastic, there’s nothing to replace it.” Bev Bevan

Tickets will be available from the Lichfield Garrick website from 10am on Friday.